Groww’s ad film captures millennials’ interest in investing

Groww, a mobile-first investment platform, has launched its new ad campaign targeting first-time investors and millennials. Through its campaign, Groww aims to capture the surge in investing among millennials, which has been enabled by easy to use investing apps. The film has been launched on television and all social platforms of the brand.

The ad illustrates a dining table conversation between a son and his father, where the father lectures the son on the complexities involved in choosing the right stock. In contrast, the son goes ahead and buys shares in his father’s company with just a few clicks. The film has been conceptualised by The Script Room. The ad film, part of the campaign, talks about one of the most popular wealth creation avenues – stocks. The ad conveys a serious point of investing early by bringing to life the core creative idea – to make wealth, one needs to invest smart and invest early.

With an easy-to-use interface and robust technology offering, Groww aims to make investing easy and smart for the younger generation and democratize wealth creation, Harsh Jain, co-founder and CCO, Groww said. “The film’s narrative highlights these aspects in a simple yet effective manner, and we hope this will resonate well with our target audience,” he added on the campaign.

According to Rajesh Ramswamy, co-founder, The Script Room, through this campaign, the company wanted to offer a refreshing POV of youngsters in a category in which they have never been taken seriously. “With any financial communication, much is lost in jargon. We wanted to avoid this and stick to a casual tone to make it more understandable and relatable,” he stated.

Groww is an investment platform offering direct mutual funds and stocks on its platform. The company is backed by various investors, including Sequoia India, Y Combinator, YC Continuity, Ribbit Capital, Propel Venture Partner, and Kauffman Fellows, having raised $59 million to date.

