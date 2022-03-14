Growth Story: Not just ‘urban’ anymore

Urban Company is leveraging its expanded service portfolio and tapping new markets to drive up growth this year

Having expanded into 20 cities in the last 18 months, online home services platform Urban Company is in the midst of scaling up aggressively. Mukund Kulashekaran, chief business officer, Urban Company, says it aims to be present in 100 cities by the end of 2023, up from the current 40, in addition to expanding its services portfolio.



According to Kushal Bhatnagar, engagement manager at management consulting firm RedSeer, the beauty and home services market is worth around $60 billion, with 90% of the market served by unorganised players. He estimates that the online segment, within which Urban Company operates, accounts for less than 1%, allowing for huge growth opportunities in this space.



Pandemic woes



Urban Company went from almost negligible business in the initial pandemic months in 2020 to close CY21 with 11.5 million orders. “We have grown 50-60% across both our home salon and home cleaning and services portfolios even during the pandemic,” says Kulashekaran. However, it hasn’t quite reached the growth rate it saw prior to the pandemic, he adds. “We were almost doubling every year before Covid-19. We hope to bring back that kind of growth this year,” he says.



The firm registered 13.3% growth in operating revenue to reach `247.7 crore in FY21, up from `218 crore in FY20. Both verticals (home services and salon) contribute almost equally to the brand’s revenues.



During the last couple of years, the platform saw traction for newer services such as home disinfection and men’s grooming. “We had just launched men’s grooming prior to the pandemic, a category that has almost grown tenfold. We see around 1.5 lakh transactions a month in men’s grooming,” shares Kulashekaran.



While the salon for women category saw 40-50% growth in volumes during the pandemic, frequency of usage had dropped and is still at about 70% of what it used to be prior to Covid-19. He expects consumption frequency to get back on track in the next few quarters, even if some consumers return to their regular salons. “As 80% of our business comes from existing customers, we have seen a consistent rise in our repeat rates in the last six months,” he notes.



Hacking growth



Brands in the home salon space should look at expanding service offerings to grow, points out Harsha Razdan, partner and head, consumer markets and internet business for KPMG in India. “At-home salons could look at increasing the umbrella of services as consumers are gravitating towards reliable health and wellness offerings across fitness, nutrition and mental health,” he says.



Urban Company is already expanding its portfolio, having launched hair and skin care clinics within the beauty business, offering laser hair removal, hydra facials, and other derma-related services. Kulashekaran says these are currently being offered in the metros but he expects to see traction from tier-II markets as well. “Big skin care clinics are metro-centric but don’t have a wider reach in tier-II markets, which is where we come in,” he says.



On the services front, the company is currently doing a pilot on home chef services in Bengaluru and is also scaling up its home painting business. “At any point of time, we have at least three or four new categories that are in incubation,” he says.



Redseer’s Bhatnagar notes that Urban Company commands the larger chunk of the online home services segment, and competes with other relatively smaller players such as Housejoy and Mr Right. Recently, cinema chain PVR, too, announced its entry into the home and commercial disinfection segment. Analysts believe that players like Urban Company could continue to grow because of the sheer market potential.



“While the company may seem sizable, it is still controlling a very small portion of the market. Urban Company has managed to standardise a highly fragmented market — that’s what gives it an advantage in big cities,” explains Bhatnagar, noting that the firm’s real challenge will be in scaling up its presence in smaller cities, training service professionals and maintaining high quality standards.



Kulashekaran, too, identifies training as a core investment area for the brand. Urban Company currently has over 250 trainers and over 150 training rooms. “Most of our training is also app supported,” he adds.

