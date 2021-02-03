GroupM’s Xaxis rolls out programmatic creative services solutions, Xaxis Creative Studios, in India

XCS gives brands access to data-driven digital design capabilities and real time campaign insights for better media outcomes.

Outcome Media Company and GroupM’s programmatic arm Xaxis has launched its programmatic creative services solution, Xaxis Creative Studios (XCS), in India. XCS aims to help clients develop and deliver more relevant, more engaging creative executions to drive greater programmatic performance and insights. “With the launch of Xaxis Creative Studios, Xaxis will be able to provide last-mile services to the clients and address a gap in the market in integrating creatives and media for digital ads. Digital media can be quite cluttered, and our focus is to bring innovative and engaging creative solutions which allow the brand messaging to stand-out and be effective in reaching the right audience,” Rita Sahajpaul, national head, Product and Marketing Science, Xaxis India, said.

As per the company, XCS brings value to brands through outcome-focused designs and customized creatives for enhancing effectiveness in brand communication. Since, data insight is key for brands to understand consumers and their context to tailor the brand messaging in real-time, the XCS team aims to deliver outputs with flexible production timeframes, optimise on-going campaigns and tweak creatives in-flight so that brands can improve performance and ensure maximum return on investments (ROI).

With an intention to enhance the impact of creative content, the XCS team works to reimagine and reassemble existing assets into new formats and in multiple versions that can be delivered in real-time according to audience insights and factors such as user location, time of day, weather, and site. Further, it is customized to reach the target audience and shall deliver high-quality, digital-ready creatives including media display units, interactive video, conversational chat ads, voice-activated audio ads, gamified experiences, dynamic ads, and many experimental formats that work cross-screen. “Advanced reporting capabilities allow clients to measure and optimize their media strategy and executions to ensure that digital ads have the best chance of grabbing customers’ attention,” the company said in a statement.

Xaxis transforms digital media into business outcomes. Founded in 2011, Xaxis is GroupM’s advanced programmatic media arm, delivering outcomes for more than 3,000 brands in 48 markets around the world.

