GroupM’s m/six bags media mandates worth Rs 700 crores in 2019

m/SIX have won media mandates for several prominent brands like Emami , Revv Cars, V-Nourish, Toppr, The Moms Co, Sebamed, among others.

GroupM’s media planning agency m/SIX claims to have clocked Rs 700 crores through media mandates in 2019. In the past year, m/SIX won the media mandate for several brands including Emami, Revv Cars, V-Nourish, Toppr, The Moms Co, Sebamed, among others, following their multi-agency pitches. “The m/SIX team consists experts who showcase a diverse outlook to the brands by delving deep into the vision of each client. The team will continue to invest in improved outcomes for our clients with more strategic and innovative solutions,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, stated.

With over 40 workplaces around the world, the agency specialises in media tactics, analytics. According to the agency, m/six puts emphasis on achieving the brands’ business objective. “m/SIX’s unique approach to its brands, the team’s business-oriented mindset and its capability to understand the brand and ponder on out-of-the-box strategies, is what attracts its clients to the agency,” the company said in a statement.

As per Saket Sinha, senior vice president and head, m/SIX India, clients have seen the value in outcome-based advertising and have shown faith by handing over their mandate to the agency. “What has helped us deliver is our data-driven acceleration model on the client’s business KPI. We are constantly looking for innovative solutions to address the client’s ever-evolving demands and challenges,” he added.

m/ SIX is an international media network which specialises in commercial driving, consumer growth, martech and next-generation public insight. Backed by WPP, m/SIX embraces a unique ownership structure between The&Partnership and GroupM.

GroupM India is a data-centric, digitally charged marketing services company which provides clients with the advantage of global operation and learning, along with local expertise and market insight. With its investment in data, technology and diverse talent, GroupM India aims to shape the future and transform challenges into opportunities for their clients. GroupM has six agencies under its umbrella including Wavemaker, MediaCom, Mindshare, m/SIX, Motivator and Essence.

