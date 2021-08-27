GroupM’s m/SIX bags digital media mandate for Parag Milk Foods

The account will be handled out of m/SIX’s Mumbai office

GroupM’s outcome-based agency m/SIX has won the digital media mandate for Parag Milk Foods, the private dairy FMCG company with a pan India presence. The mandate includes paid search, display, video, OTT, programmatic and e-commerce duties. The account will be handled out of m/SIX’s Mumbai office.

“This win showcases m/SIX’s digital expertise and the client’s belief in us. With our proficiency and our DNA “Xcellerator”, our teams will further drive the brand’s success. The dairy FMCG space has seen phenomenal growth and evolution and with our business growth and consumer-centric approach, we will ensure to deliver successful brand and business results for Parag Milk Foods. We look forward to partnering with the brand in this exciting journey,” Saket Sinha, senior vice president and head of m/SIX India said.

According to Akshali Shah, senior vice president, strategy, sales and marketing, Parag Milk Foods, the Indian dairy industry is growing consistently and is transforming at a great pace. “Keeping in mind the evolving consumer preferences, Parag Milk Foods is not only keeping up with this acceleration but emerging as a pioneer through its various product offerings. In the new normal, every brand needs to adopt a different approach to brand building and innovation, which is why we see m/SIX as a strategic partner that understands our brand and our vision to further meet our marketing goals. We are confident that the m/SIX team will continue to drive our brand to newer heights,” Shah added.

m/SIX is a media agency with over 40 offices worldwide, and is backed by WPP, the communications agency network. m/SIX specialises in driving business growth in the modern media landscape and helps clients transition from a world of certainty to a new world of adaptability. Its clients include Emami, Whitehat Jr., Valvoline, Veeba Foods, KRBL Limited, Tata Mutual Fund, Revv Cars, Lovely Professional University, SonyLiv, Nilon’s among others.

