GroupM launches influencer marketing solution INCA

GroupM has launched its influencer marketing solution INCA in India. INCA will leverage GroupM’s scale to connect brands to a wide network of publishers and influencers. The solution will create and promote content in social channels and beyond to drive brand engagement across digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and TikTok.

The concept of looking at an influencer’s follower count, likes or comments to determine an effective marketing tactic is no longer sufficient, and the rise of fake followers enabled by bots makes it harder to tell if an influencer is a genuine and valuable creator, the company said in a statement. “INCA enables marketers to connect brands with relevant, authentic influencers and publishers to help them achieve their objective in a strategic manner,” the company added.

According to Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, influencer marketing is now a key element of the marketing mix, and brands today need to take advantage of potential associations and collaborations. INCA is one of the most effective method for Indian brands to reach their audiences.

The tastes and behaviours of Indian customers are changing rapidly as they consume content in a multi-platform, multi-device, data- cheap environment, Ratan Singh Rathore, business head, INCA, said. INCA uses AI driven content discovery technology which provides quantitative intelligence to select and optimise influencers and predict outcomes, delivering efficient and effective workflow management. It helps clients develop user-generated or branded publisher content, which engages consumers and keeps them loyal to brands.

“Considering the rapid evolution of social media platforms and the rise of the content and influencer-driven ecosystem, particularly in Asia Pacific, we are proud to bring a powerful solution to our clients in the market,” Dafydd Woodward, global lead, INCA, stated. “Advertisers can now have peace of mind in knowing that they are working with relevant influencers and publishers, at a scale that can deliver the outcomes they need. With our transparent, data-validated process, we will help to shape the influencer marketing ecosystem for the better,” he added.

INCA enables brands to run brand-safe content campaigns through creators and influencers across digital platforms. INCA’s proprietary technology platform and algorithm enables brands to identify trustworthy creators for scaled influencer and content programs fully integrated with their digital campaigns. It uses unique influencer identification, planning, workflow, and reporting tools to reach consumers at their most engaged and deliver the outcomes brands most value. It should be noted that INCA has already been launched and welcomed across EMEA, North America and LATAM, as well as APAC markets like Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

