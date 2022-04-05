GroupM launches Finecast in India

WPP’s media investment arm GroupM has announced the launch of Finecast in India, a first-to-market addressable TV service that enables advertisers to target households with relevant TV ads across multiple TV channels, pay-TV platforms and set-top boxes, a range of video on demand (VOD) services, over-the-top (OTT) providers, and game consoles.

As per the group, audience consumption habits have evolved with the diversification of devices, content, and channels. This has given rise to complexities in planning and reaching audiences on TV. Finecast solves this challenge by providing a single point of access to the whole addressable TV ecosystem, managing distribution and frequency holistically across broadcasters and screens to deliver relevant ads wherever they are viewing content.

“Our partnerships with data providers facilitate intelligent segmentation of audiences by socioeconomics, life-stage and financial behaviours providing highly precise TV audience profiles. This enables Finecast to show different ads to different households who are watching the same TV program, thereby making their advertising more effective and driving cost efficiencies,” GroupM said in an official statement.

As the largest media advertising company in the world, GroupM is able to create the scale of partnerships required to find relevant audiences in the fragmented TV landscape, Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, stated. “With Finecast, we have partnered the top content providers, broadcasters, platforms and data providers in India to build this market that will inevitably add more value to GroupM’s clients in India,” he added.

For Atique Kazi, president, data, performance and digital products, GroupM, there’s no better time to watch TV, as the ad experience is more in line with audience content and behaviour preferences. “We know TV still reigns supreme in India; people are just changing the way they consume content. Finecast gives GroupM’s clients a holistic view of, and access to, their audience, regardless of where they are watching,” he explained.

