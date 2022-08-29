GroupM India partners with ShareChat

Media investment company GroupM India and ShareChat, have announced their partnership to power a new era of modern marketing. The strategic partnership will focus on providing clients with both effectiveness and efficiencies across the pillars of the digital marketing ecosystem – reach an uncharted Bharat audience and give brands access to the universe of short format videos. It will also translate into a suite of innovative products co-created by GroupM and ShareChat.

“At GroupM, we have embraced the digital disruption and have instilled digital as one of the major cornerstones to drive change. The challenges thrown by digital transformation have immensely contributed to our learning and introduced us to newer consumer habits, in turn enabling us to add value to our clients by offering tailored marketing solutions. We see our partnership with ShareChat going a long way in benefitting our clients as it effectively connects with a large population of the country,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, said.

The partnership will look forward to effectively supplementing and delivering deeper engagement to GroupM India’s clientele through ShareChat’s diverse ecosystem that allows seamless integration of content to commerce and insight into Bharat’s consumption, behaviour and digital journey, the company said in a statement. Furthermore, advertisers and brands will also be able to experience the convenience of its self-serve platform.

For Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer, ShareChat and Moj, today, the consumer ecosystem is constantly evolving, however, majority of the marketing spends continues to be parked for tried and tested platforms. “It’s time for the marketing and advertising fraternity to realize the urgent need to adapt to this rapid change. We have partnered with GroupM in offering ShareChat’s expertise to enable brands to reach the Bharat and Gen Z consumers effectively and at scale,” he added further.

As per the company, the surge of short online videos creates a massive upside for growth. Businesses today need to be ready with a data-driven strategy to maximise engagement. Through ShareChat, GroupM India’s clients will gain access to a growing network of influencers and creators. Thereby, delivering brands unmatched scale to create and promote content and drive brand engagement across digital platforms.

