GroupM India names Ritika Taneja as head, e-commerce

She will report to Atique Kazi, president, data, performance and digital products, GroupM India

GroupM India has appointed Ritika Taneja as head, e-commerce. In her new role, Taneja will lead the e-commerce product offerings for clients. She will also be responsible for co-creating the e-commerce vision and strategy charter for GroupM India. She will report to Atique Kazi, president, data, performance and digital products, GroupM India. Moreover, she will closely work with Toni Ruotanen, head, e-commerce services GroupM APAC. Taneja will be based out of Gurgaon.

Taneja brings with her over 17 years of experience across offline and online retail space. She has worked on several international brands managing and growing their brand portfolios. As she has experience in engaging with consumer tech companies, Taneja joins the GroupM India team with a proven track record of building successful consumer-centric brands and businesses, the agency said in a statement.

“Ritika’s appointment is a part of our continued investment in talent, especially in areas of enormous growth opportunities, like e-commerce. With the kind of extensive knowledge in this vertical that Ritika brings to the table, I am certain that we will continue to make the e-commerce practice a GroupM differentiator for our clients and brands,” Kazi said.

According to Kazi, there is a growing importance of strengthening e-commerce practices for brands in today’s digital economy and e-commerce has transformed the ways in which businesses are done in India.

“The e-commerce landscape is evolving massively and there is a need for brands to advance their ecommerce strategies with this changing landscape and consumer behavior. GroupM provides a unique environment for leading the e-commerce sector that is transforming brands and helping the drive new trends in the country,” Taneja stated.

