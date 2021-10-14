GroupM India appoints Priti Murthy as president, GroupM Services India

Murthy has spent a large part of her over 22 year career with GroupM

GroupM India on Thursday announced the appointment of Priti Murthy as president, GroupM Services India. In her new role, Murthy would also be part of the GroupM India executive committee. She would work closely with GroupM’s regional leadership team in ensuring seamless adoption of all the initiatives and will report to Prasanth Kumar CEO, South Asia GroupM and Jon Thurlow, COO, Asia Pacific GroupM. Meanwhile, GroupM Services India leadership team would report to her.

As president of GroupM Services, Murthy will be leading the centre of delivery excellence that comprises biddable, non-biddable, analytics and reporting. Along with her strong leadership team, she would work closely with agencies to understand their needs, incorporating best-in-class delivery metrics with ‘improvise and improve’ as the approach to continued excellence, the company said in a statement.

“It is a homecoming for Priti and strengthening of GroupM India leadership team with yet another remarkable industry leader. Priti’s product mindset powered by a unique blend of experience in setting and executing an organisation-wide vision will enrich the GroupM teams alike. As one of the most regarded women leaders in the industry, Priti also believes in GroupM’s future centric business approach and has always focused on building purpose-driven culture as a key leadership responsibility. I am confident that her people and solution focus will further strengthen the agency collaboration fuelling all GroupM agencies,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, GroupM said on the appointment.

As an industry veteran, Murthy has spent a large part of her over 22 year career with GroupM. Her last held role with GroupM was as the chief strategy officer at Maxus Global. She has been heading OMD India as the CEO for the last four years.

“It is one of the best eras in the media industry, revival and rejuvenation being the focus. I am delighted to join GroupM, to walk the path to the future transformation of GroupM offerings in the marketplace and magnify the operational excellence that it is known for. With GroupM’s focus on creating the best in class and house of excellence, my role will be to bring in the right mix of talent, process and tech to ensure quality assurance and continuous improvement for biddable and non-biddable media for our partners and clients. I am looking forward to working with Prasanth and the entire ExCo in driving this focus,” Murthy stated.

