GroupM India appoints Karthik Shankar as head of digital trading

He will be based out of Bangalore and will report to Sidharth Parashar, president - investments and pricing, GroupM India

GroupM India, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the appointment of Karthik Shankar as head of digital Trading, GroupM India. In this role, Shankar will be responsible for leading digital trading and partnerships for GroupM India.

Shankar comes with vast experience in building businesses, using digital advertising technologies. He has worked with video technology start-ups and set up business units for programmatic and connected TV platforms in South East Asian and Middle Eastern markets. His expertise is in understanding platforms/products and how technology can catalyse brands to better connect with their audience.

“Karthik has a proven track record of managing tech and media partnerships, digital trading, e-commerce and leading brand safety initiatives. We believe that Karthik would play a pivotal role, as we partner with our esteemed clients in their digital transformation journey,” Sidharth Parashar, president – investments and pricing, GroupM India said. Shankar will be based out of Bangalore and will report to Sidharth Parashar.

“These are exciting times for digital advertising which is witnessing hyper-growth in all spectrums including video, commerce and data. Clients and partners seek guidance and support in navigating this complex ecosystem. This role has the right mix of understanding, access and ability to collaborate with the ecosystem to streamline media investments. I look forward to being part of the GroupM family,” Shankar added.

GroupM India is a data-centric, digitally charged marketing services conglomerate. With six agencies including Wavemaker, MediaCom, Mindshare, mSix, Motivator, Essence, and speciality services, GroupM India gives clients the advantage of global operation and learnings, along with local expertise and market insight. With its investment in data, technology, and diverse talent, GroupM India aims to shape the future and transform challenges into opportunities for its clients.

