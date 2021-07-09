GroupM appoints Atique Kazi as president – data, performance and digital products, GroupM India

Atique Kazi has been with GroupM since 2013.

GroupM India has appointed Atique Kazi as president – data, performance and digital products GroupM India. Kazi will also be joining the GroupM India executive committee. In his new role, Atique Kazi will continue to build on GroupM’s best practices and technologies across the fields of data analytics, deep learning, process mining, performance marketing and business intelligence to create efficient, fast, and scalable value-added processes.

GroupM focuses on continuing evolving by offering flexible, scalable and innovative solutions, Prasanth Kumar, CEO GroupM South Asia, said. “Kazi joining the core team at GroupM India is the reflection of our commitment towards offering digital solutions that can create great value for brands in this ever-evolving market. Atique Kazi’s expertise of aiming at innovation and providing value-propositions will be key towards digital transformation of our clients and partners,” he added.

Atique Kazi has been with GroupM since 2013. He was integral in launching Xaxis in India before moving to Singapore to take over a regional role. Kazi established GroupM’s AI-enabled influencer marketing solution, INCA across 10 key markets. Other key projects in which he is involved are a self-serve platform for mid-market clients, a data-enabled OOH planning solution and digital transformation services. He also brings with him the understanding and successful working practices of performance marketing and data specialism which is fundamental to the success of any digital strategy.

“The scale and speed of digital transformation and the fact that India as a market has demonstrated its leadership in this area means that we need to have our best talent to fulfil this demand. Atique Kazi is one of our very best with a proven track record locally and most recently regionally in APAC where he launched and scaled GroupM’s Influencer and content arm – INCA,” Arshan Saha, CEO Xaxis, APAC. said.

For Atique Kazi, President Data, Performance and Digital Products GroupM India, digital acceleration provides agility to organisations. “With the support of better data, analysis, innovation, stronger performance, and result orientation we can better respond to brand challenges and accelerate their transformation journeys and help them achieve faster business outcomes. India is a market of opportunities and by leveraging GroupM’s digital expertise we can redefine the ecosystem,” he highlighted.

