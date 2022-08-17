GroupM appoints Arshan Saha as CEO of GroupM Nexus APAC

WPP’s media investment group, GroupM has strengthened the senior leadership team in APAC of GroupM Nexus. The company has appointed Arshan Saha as CEO of GroupM Nexus APAC. Prior to this appointment, Saha was CEO of Xaxis and specialty businesses APAC. Further, it has elevated Deepika Nikhilender to CEO of Xaxis APAC, and appointed Brett Poole as CEO of Finecast APAC and AUNZ.

A founding member of Xaxis APAC, Arshan Saha rose through the ranks to become Asia-Pacific CEO of Xaxis and GroupM’s data-driven specialty businesses including INCA, Finecast, Sightline and Acceleration. For over a decade, he led the expansion of Xaxis – an AI powered programmatic engine – into 16 markets and claims to have multiplied its revenue by 20-fold. For Arshan Saha, the chief executive officer, GroupM Nexus APAC, GroupM Nexus is a cross channel performance-led organisation that unites our expertise in service excellence, AI-technology and the most advanced solutions. “This is the future of marketing, and we are poised to offer our clients and agencies the most powerful performance engine that will accelerate their growth. I’m honoured to be working alongside some of the world’s best specialists at GroupM Nexus to collectively cultivate a better media ecosystem,” he added.

Saha will work closely with Jon Thurlow, chief operating officer, GroupM Nexus APAC, to drive the transformation of Nexus. According to the company, Thurlow architected the consolidation of GroupM’s search, social, commerce, programmatic, and addressable practices in Asia Pacific. For almost three years, he oversaw the complex integration of inter-network systems and structures across 16 markets into a unified campaign delivery platform.

“Building on the success of the past years, the expanded service and solutions offering that GroupM Nexus will create, represents a wonderful opportunity to deliver genuine market-leading innovation and produce a positive business impact for our clients. For our people, it unlocks new career pathways in data, technology and practices, giving them immense scope for new learning and development experiences,” Jon Thurlow stated.

