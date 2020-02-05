GroupM: AdEx to grow to Rs 91,641 crore in CY20 in India; digital to garner 65% share

As per the report, India is expected to grow at a faster pace when compared with global ad spend

The Indian advertising industry is expected to grow at an estimated rate of 10.7% in CY2020 to reach Rs 91, 641 crore, mark, revealed GroupM, the media investment group of WPP, in its latest report titled, ‘This Year, Next Year’. Digital secured the second position as the most used media vehicle and is estimated to reach 30% of ad spend in 2020 with growth coming from video, voice, vernacular-Indic) and advertising on e-commerce – what the company called the ‘3Vs’. Moreover, within digital over-the-top (OTT) sector OTT has seen a faster evolution and is now complementing television. OTT hybrid models looking at both advertising and subscription will continue to be an effective model, the report stated.

“While we expect sustained and stable investment across media in India, digital will garner 65% of incremental ad spends in 2020. In 2020, India faces challenges and uncertainties across sectors just like other markets. However, this also brings opportunities for brands to innovate because of which we see an evolving media stack. This will be propelled by greater use of technology and better content across media,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia, said.

Digital ad spend growing, TV going steady, print continues to be relevant and holding ground

As per the report, India is expected to grow at a faster pace when compared with global ad spend which is expected to increase at 5.1% in CY2020. India will continue to be the third-highest contributor to the incremental ad spends, just behind the UK and USA while China has dropped to the fourth spot and the eight fastest-growing countries with respect to ad spends across the globe.

According to Tushar Vyas, president growth and transformation, GroupM South Asia, multiple advancements are happening in technology which is transforming digital advertising and other mediums. “From a predominantly ‘at home’, ‘urban’, ‘English print’ and ‘TV’ consuming market, the Indian media consumer has evolved to include ‘on the move’, ‘rural’ and ‘regional’ counterparts, experimented with digital media in the early 2010s’, adopted social media in the middle of the a decade and started consuming digital videos voraciously after 2016,” he added.

The report further that despite the overall slowdown in the global economy, Indian media spends is expected to be between low to moderate in H1, with robust growth anticipated in H2 2020. While the format of print storytelling is changing content still remains the strongest. With print media firms undergoing transformation across India, investments have been made in promoting digital subscriptions and have started limiting access to digital versions of epapers. “This would pave the way for newer business models. Print will continue to remain relevant to advertisers wanting to build credible brands,” Sidharth Parashar, president, investments, and pricing of GroupM India, noted.

While TV will continue to grow at a steady pace at 7%, radio is expected to grow at 6%. While cinema and OOH will grow at 15% and 6% respectively in 2020, said the report.

Share of Ad spend

