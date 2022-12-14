Gritzo ropes in Farah Khan for its latest campaign

The Healthkart brand Gritzo has rolled out its campaign to promote its drink for children, featuring Farah Khan. According to the company, the digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The campaign was conceptualised and executed internally by the team.

Being a mother of three children, I have realised that all of my children have totally different nutritional requirements to support their growing needs, Farah Khan said.

The video shows Khan alongside one of her teenage girls, Anya. She is seen in the film as an avatar of a conscious mother who brings alive the brand’s core proposition – that it’s the mother who is the sole creator of her children’s healthy lives, the company said.

Gritzo claims to offer personalised nutrition according to age, gender and health goals. In addition to providing personalised ‘Super Milk’ to cater to the age group of 8 to 12 years old because the company considers it the period of maximum growth.

Also Read Bobbi Brown India unveils Tara Sutaria as brand ambassador for skincare range

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook