Gritzo onboards Rupali Ganguly for its new digital campaign

Gritzo has rolled out its digital campaign featuring actor Rupali Ganguly and her son Rudransh. Through the campaign, the company aims to promote its personalised nutrition drink for children, it said. The digital film will be showcased across multiple digital touchpoints such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

As a working mother for the past nine years, I have tried to be a conscious parent by making the right choice for my son when it comes to fulfilling his nutrition requirements, Rupali Ganguly said. “To ensure that my nine-year-old kid gets the right amount of all the required essential minerals, I have always kept track of his nutritional intake. Gritzo allows me to choose a personalised SuperMilk for my son, based on his age and health needs,” she added.

The campaign film was conceptualised and executed internally by the team. The video depicts Ganguly’s attempt to give her child nourishment in an age of adulteration. She also explains why it’s important to give kids balanced meals while they’re still growing.

