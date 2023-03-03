Gritzo launches #RemoveTheTag campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day

Gritzo, a brand of Healthkart has announced its latest campaign #RemoveTheTag. The campaign celebrates women entrepreneurs who have successfully broken free from societal labels.

As a part of the campaign, Gritzo has launched a video series featuring three women entrepreneurs including Harini Sivakumar, Founder & CEO Earth Rhythm, Tapasya Sharma, Co-founder, Gnist Fashion and Shivani Popat, Co-Founder, Rashki. The videos showcases their journeys, challenges, and triumphs, and aims to inspire women to not limit themselves as per the societal norms and remove any tags that limit them towards their journey to success. The campaign will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Through their #RemoveTheTag campaign, Gritzo seeks to celebrate women’s strength, resilience, and accomplishments while also encouraging everyone to support and empower successful mom entrepreneurs in both their personal and professional lives. The campaign emphasizes on the fact that how women can succeed even more by shunning social stigmas.

While unveiling the campaign, Subhadeep Dasgupta, brand head at Gritzo said, “International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to recognize the incredible contributions of women to our society and at the same time acknowledge the strength of women who often face the burden of societal stereotypes. We are thrilled to launch the #RemoveTheTag campaign and to highlight the incredible achievements of these three remarkable women entrepreneurs. Stories like these are a testament to the power of women and the importance of removing the labels that hold them back. With our campaign, we hope to inspire and uplift women entrepreneurs everywhere and encourage everyone to support women’s rights and gender equality.”

The video series has gone live across all the social media platforms to celebrate the spirit of all the empowered women from 28th February as part of International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2023.

