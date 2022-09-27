Gridlogic’s Taj Games ropes in Dinesh Karthik as the new brand ambassador

Online gaming platform Taj Games has brought Dinesh Karthik on board as its brand ambassador to create awareness about ethical gaming in India and further drive brand recall. As the brand ambassador for the flagship brand, Karthik will be the face of the popular fantasy cricket and rummy and will be promoting the game across the digital space as part of the brand’s marketing campaign.

India is one of the fastest growing online gaming markets in the world with millions of users turning to real money gaming as a key tenet of their leisure and entertainment, Pariekshit Maddishetti, founder, Taj Games, said. “Gridlogic is at the forefront of fulfilling users’ evolving requirements and has been maintaining its leadership position in the rummy and fantasy cricket offerings with engaging skill based games and we are strengthening our commitment with our flagship offering, Tag Games. With Karthik, we found the perfect match for Taj Games as he is the perfect testament of a powerful performer, always strives to deliver the best for the country and is humble in nature, the key tenets of our brand. We look forward to a successful collaboration with him and aim to further popularise ethical online gaming in India through a dedicated marketing campaign with him,” he added.

As per the company, Dinesh Karthik has been one of the most recognised faces in the world cricketing arena, having led his team to victory on multiple occasions and has played match winning knocks, which will play a crucial role in familiarising new-to-online gaming users to ethical gaming platforms of Gridlogic. “Gridlogic’s Taj Games have been the go to destination of users for its best-in-class experience and I found synergies in our vision of delivering the best for our audiences by going the extra mile. From building a robust technology platform to ensuring the entertainment and safety of its users, Gridlogic and I share the same ethos of delivering the best for our audiences and I’m delighted to be a part of this journey. I hope to make a meaningful contribution to the brands’ fast growing user base by further popularising the brand among gamers and create more advocates for ethical online gaming in India,” Dinesh Karthik, Brand Ambassador, Taj Games, stated.

Gridlogic claims to have been at the forefront of developing interactive and immersive online skill gaming solutions through offerings such as Tag Games. With Taj Games which was launched in 2021, Gridlogic aims to bring together the popular games of Online Rummy and Fantasy Cricket into the player’s home through an elite and professional all in one platform managed.

