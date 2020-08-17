Greycells Education Limited appoints Meghaa Ghosh as chief strategy officer

Ghosh worked with several experiential and media companies including Fountainhead MKTG, Laqshya Media Group, Geometry Global Encompass among others

Greycells Education Limited, a company involved in the vocational education and training in sunrise sectors and a listed entity on Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai (BSE), announced the appointment of Meghaa Ghosh as the chief strategy officer for all their brands. In her new role, Ghosh will be responsible for developing a comprehensive, strategic plan and growth strategy for all the Greycells brands by collaborating with the promoters and the leadership.

Ghosh brings over 16 years of experience in successfully realising core business objectives across revenue, profit, growth, operations and turnaround across businesses. She has worked with several experiential and media companies in the past including Fountainhead MKTG – a Dentsu Aegis Network Company, Laqshya Media Group, Geometry Global Encompass, Network18 and Radio City.

According to Bela Desai, promoter and director, Greycells Education Limited, Meghaa brings a unique combination of both a business and creative mind to the brand. “Our goal continues to be to offer better and reskilling opportunities to both budding and working professionals respectively in this ever changing and dynamic media, entertainment and sports management sectors. We have taken this time to implement future-focused strategies to not just further that objective but also enhance the offering,” Desai added further.

As trying and uncertain as these times are, I believe the pandemic is to the education industry what demonetisation was to the payments industry. And we’re geared to raise the bar as we move forward, Meghaa Ghosh, chief strategy officer, Greycells Education Limited said.

Greycells’ primary business focus is offering career-centred professional courses leading to industry relevant skills, job employability and entrepreneurship in the M&E and sports space. The flagship brand EMDI pioneered the concept of event management training in India and Dubai in early 2000. The company also launched its course in sports management in India and Dubai.

Read Also: Mobile Premier League announced as the principal sponsor of Knight Riders Franchises KKR and TKR

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook