Grey appoints Anusha Shetty as chairman and group CEO

Anusha Shetty and Sandipan Bhattacharyya

Advertising agency GREY Group has appointed AutumnGrey’s Anusha Shetty as chairman and group CEO of Grey Group India. Shetty will work closely with Nirvik Singh to ensure a seamless transition of leadership as they combine the creative strength of GREY with data-driven digital solutions from AutumnGrey, to create a future-facing agency model and framework. Meanwhile, Sandipan Bhattacharyya, CCO, has been promoted to managing director (MD) and chief creative officer (CCO), GREY group India. As MD and CCO of GREY India, Bhattacharyya will be responsible for driving GREY’s mandate of effective work to the next level. With the newly created role of creative leader as managing director, GREY aims to bring its vision of putting creative front and centre of its growth story in limelight.

With over 20 years of marketing and advertising experience, and a career spanning across India and Silicon Valley, Shetty co-founded Autumn Worldwide. Prior to this, she has worked for Lowe and Euro RSCG, and has handled the mandate of varied brands including Intel, Titan, Unilever, Honeywell, among others. Sandipan Bhattacharyya, also has over 20 years of experience in advertising and has worked at leading advertising agencies such as BBDO India, Enterprise Nexus and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Read Also: Publicis India appoints Ranadeep Dasgupta as ECD

“Convergence as a topic is not new. But to see this in action, driving value for our clients and our end consumers, is a dream for all of us. The breakdown of communication silos is the only way to create a future agency model,” Anusha Shetty said.

According to Nirvik Singh, global COO GREY group and chairman and CEO, GREY AMEA, Anusha Shetty has digital and social media knowledge along with entrepreneurial flair and business acumen. Sandipan Bhattacharyya, he added, has been instrumental in taking GREY’s creativity to a global level. “Where Anusha Shetty will bring ideal digital, creative and business solutions to clients across various industries, Bhattacharyya has a creative direction and storytelling expertise which places his campaigns in the middle of pop culture. With a dual approach of creative and digital working in unison, GREY is in the right place to create more ground-breaking, effective work for its clients,” he added.

Read Also: Car advertisement on radio rose 27%, while digital posted a 45% drop in 2019: TAM AdEx