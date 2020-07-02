GREY and AutumnGrey win the mainline and digital mandate for Weikfield Foods

The business will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office

Agency network GREY and AutumnGrey (GREY Group, India) has bagged the mainline and digital mandate of food company Weikfield Foods Pvt Ltd. GREY group won the account following a multi-agency pitch process held in April this year. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

According to D S Sachdeva, CEO, Weikfield Foods said, Weikfield has a 64 years old legacy of supreme quality with great taste delivery through their products. “To fulfill our ambition to become one of the most loved food brands in India, we were looking for a partner with a strong integrated solution thinking capability and a digital first approach, to build a robust brand narrative and effectively engage with our audience across touch points.We believe that GREY – AutumnGREY, with an expertise in building loved brands across categories would help us successfully deliver on the mandate,” he added.

Weikfield’s product portfolio includes custard powder, pasta, cornflour and baking powder that the company has been serving since 1956. For Anusha Shetty, chairman and Group CEO, GREY group India, agencies have to simplify a client’s life by driving meaningful communication across consumer touchpoints. “We look forward to partnering with Wikfield on this journey,” she stated.

Part of WPP, GREY is the advertising network of GREY group Worldwide. While Autumn Grey operates in the digital marketing and advertising space and offers social media listening, social media outreach, media planning and buying, digital outreach, influencer and blogger marketing among others. The agency is known for its work with some of the names such as PepsiCo, Raymond, Reckitt Benckiser, Aditya Birla Group, Luminous, Exide Life Insurance and Samsonite as well as others.

