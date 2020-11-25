Greg Barclay elected as Independent ICC Chair

Greg Barclay

Greg Barclay has been elected as the new Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Barclay is succeeding Shashank Manohar who stepped down earlier this year. Greg Barclay is an Auckland-based commercial lawyer and has been a director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012. Currently, he is NZC’s representative on the board of the International Cricket Council. He will step down from his position at NZC to lead the ICC in an independent capacity.

“I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC Members to create a sustainable future for our sport,” Greg Barclay said.

Barclay was a director of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies.

Greg Barclay defeated Singapore’s Imran Khawaja for the position. The voting was carried out during ICC’s annual quarterly meeting on Tuesday. The electronic voting process involved 16 board of directors — 12 from full members (Test playing nations), three associate countries and one independent female director (Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo). Barclay won 11-5, receiving the all important winning vote from the embattled Cricket South Africa in the second round of voting. It is understood that India, England, Australia along with New Zealand voted for Barclay, who backs teams playing more bilateral series which suits the financial model of these boards in harsh economic climate.

Read Also: ASCI rolls the advertising code ball on the roulette wheel; will it win the game

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook