Greenlam Laminates launches new campaign for its anti-viral laminates

Amidst an increasing focus on health, hygiene and safety due to the spread of Covid-19, Greenlam Laminates has launched a new campaign to promote its anti-viral laminates. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign highlights that Greenlam Laminates eliminates the risk of infection from touching a surface.

The company added that it launched its antibacterial, anti-fungal laminates earlier this year, and it has added an innovative range of anti-virus laminates that retard and kill up to 99.99% viruses that come in contact with its surfaces, making it safe for anyone to touch.

According to Saurabh Mittal, MD and CEO, Greenlam Industries, since the pandemic has started, the entire world is talking about different ways of maintaining hygiene both indoors and outdoors. “With a vision to help our customers build a safe environment, we developed a technically superior product with antivirus attributes. Through this new TVC, we wanted to connect with our customers to make them aware about our product offering and the benefits they provide,” he added further.

The brief was to highlight the unique advantage that Greenlam Laminates is 99.99 percent virus free, Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas said. “We had to deliver it in a unique way. And we found the current behavioral insight of everyone being scared of touching anything quite relevant and powerful. And from there came the idea “Chhone se Darr lagta hai”. Most of the brands are doing extremely serious work around the subject. So we decided that we must keep it light hearted. Perhaps the world needs a comic relief from viruses along with Greenlam Laminates which is 99.99 percent virus free,” Haque stated on the idea behind the campaign.

