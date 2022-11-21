Greenlam Industries rolls out its ‘Kuch Mera, Kuch Tumhara’ campaign to showcase Greenlam Laminates

reenlam Industries has launched its latest ‘Kuch Mera, Kuch Tumhara’ campaign for its flagship brand, Greenlam Laminates. Through the campaign, the brand aims to promote its range of laminates, it said. The campaign was created and conceptualised by Dentsu Creative. As per the company, the campaign has pushed for a digital-first approach and has been released on online media which will be followed by mass media.

At Greenlam it is our endeavour to keep up with the changing consumer needs and trends and provide our customers with top-notch products, Parul Mittal, director, Greenlam Industries, said.

“To compliment our customers’ creative choices, we have launched this campaign that highlights the partnership and disagreement that come in the way of creating a dream home. Hence “Kuch Mera, Kuch Tumhara’ is the campaign that brings out this insight while showcasing a range of Greenlam Laminates for all your diverse choices,” she added.

Further, the company added that the campaign was derived from the idea that everyone has their own individual choices and likings and there are bound to be disagreements and discussions while choosing the laminates.

