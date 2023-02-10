GreenCell Mobility appoints Devndra Chawla as MD, CEO

GreenCell Mobility, which is promoted by Eversource Capital has appointed Devndra Chawla as the company’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

As a society, we must change our habits and prioritise eco-friendliness in our daily lives, Devndra Chawla said. “At GreenCell Mobility, we aim to be the catalyst for this much-needed change. Our focus will be on providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that are accessible and affordable for all,” he added.

Chawla has joined the organisation with over 26 years of experience in the consumer business and over 18 years of experience in fast-moving moving goods (FMCG). He has held leadership roles in companies such as Spencer’s Retail, Walmart, Future Consumer Limited, Future Group India, Reliance Retail, among others.

