Green Soul launches ad campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu

UpScalio-owned Green Soul has launched an advertisement campaign featuring the Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight the several health benefits of using an ergonomic chair from Green Soul, especially for back. The campaign has been conceptualised by Enormous. “With the Diwali sales season coming up, this was the perfect time to expand customer reach and awareness around the brand’s impressive product portfolio and its unique benefits for back posture health. The ad films are perfectly aligned with our vision for this campaign, and we cannot wait to see the customer response,” Nitin Agarwal, co-founder and CGO, UpScalio, said.

Conceptualised around ‘Yoga For Your Back’, the video showcases how an ergonomic chair improves back health, and is conducive to long hours of sitting. The underlying message relayed through the visuals and voice-overs is that while one may not be able to reduce the hours spent sitting, one can make sure to stay fit. The campaign video displays a guy trying to pull off some yoga moves when the actress enters and suggests a better alternative to Yoga – sitting on a Green Soul chair. The campaign explains the merits of each chair along with their distinct aesthetics, premiumness, and multiple use-cases for work, leisure, or complete rest.

According to Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous, this was a very interesting campaign to work on with a brand that’s growing at lightning speed. “Taapsee Pannu’s presence as a health and sports enthusiast is aligned perfectly with Green Soul’s health-focused value proposition. Along with the tie-in withPannu, we wanted the campaign to emphasise the unique use-case of Green Soul, which is helping people bearing the brunt of a sedentary lifestyle to treat their back to some tender loving care without moving a muscle,” he added.

For Taapsee Pannu, ergonomic chairs are becoming important, especially for new-age professionals, creatives, gamers and many other people who find themselves seated for the better part of the day. “Our back bears the brunt of our long hours of remaining seated, and Green Soul’s range of ergonomic chairs are just what the doctor ordered,” she stated.

