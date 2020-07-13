Great Learning underlines the journey of learners with #AgainstAllOdds campaign

The brand campaign is being promoted by Great Learning digitally on their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages

Ed-tech company Great Learning has rolled out its new digital brand campaign ‘Against All Odds’ that narrates the career journeys of learners who have defied all odds to upskill and attain a successful career transition. The brand campaign is being promoted by Great Learning digitally on their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

The campaign brings to light some of the inspiring stories of learners from Great Learning who fought through all odds to take control of their careers and emerged victorious by landing their dream jobs. From career gaps to maternity breaks and relocating at different places for opportunities- the film highlights the common misconceptions regarding people’s choices that exist within the society bringing about a fear and also highlights how despite all these challenging situations, humans continue to learn and achieve heights in their respective fields with sheer dedication and commitment.

According to Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning, with this campaign, the company wants to highlight inspiring stories of professionals who have succeeded professionally in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. “We believe that learning can be a game-changer for professionals who are looking to redefine their careers. Building the right skills can help them reconstruct their career paths with opportunities continuing to open up in fields like Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing and Cloud Computing,” he added.

Moreover, as per him, the essence of the campaign is to reassure the workforce of today and help them gain confidence that no matter how difficult times may seem, there’s always a way out. “The only way to grow is to keep learning,” he stated further on the launch of the campaign.

