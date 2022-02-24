Great Learning teams up with Sri Lanka Cricket as official overseas team sponsor

The edtech company is looking to enhance its brand awareness in the region through an association with cricket, which is a widely followed sport in Sri Lanka

Edtech company Great Learning has partnered with Sri Lanka Cricket as the official overseas team sponsor. The company’s branding can be spotted for the first time on the Sri Lankan Cricket team’s jersey during India versus Sri Lanka T20 series, which starts on February 24 in Lucknow.

As per the company, this partnership comes at a time when it is expanding its global footprint and seeing tremendous growth from key international markets. “Great Learning has reported increasing demand for its upskilling programs from working professionals as well as enterprises in South Asia including Sri Lanka,” the company said in a statement. The company is looking to enhance its brand awareness in the region through an association with cricket, which is a widely followed sport in Sri Lanka.

“Great Learning has created multiple brand associations with cricket given how well it resonates with our target audience. We are excited to come on board as the official overseas team sponsor of Sri Lanka cricket. The sport is widely followed by the youth in this region and we are confident that this association will create a lot of awareness for Great Learning and demand for upskilling in general,” Arjun Nair, co-founder, Great Learning said on the association.

“Sports and education go hand in hand, and I believe the latest partnership will augur well for Great Learning, as the collaboration will help our partner to drive its intended message to the desired audience, as Sri Lanka Cricket is keenly followed by people from all walks of life, especially the younger generation,’’ Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket, stated.

A part of the BYJU’S group, Great Learning claims to have delivered over 75 million hours of impactful learning to 3.5 million learners from over 170 countries. It further claims to have worked with more than 1,200 corporate partners to cater to their upskilling and skilled-talent needs.

