Great Learning highlights the importance of lifelong learning in ‘Power Ahead’ campaign

EdTech company Great Learning has launched a new television campaign ‘Power Ahead’ highlighting the importance of lifelong learning. Conceptualised by Sideways Consulting and Corcoise Films, the film showcases how upskilling in a defined field at the right time can help professionals power ahead in their careers. The TVC will be aired across leading national GECs, news and sports media apart from the social media platforms of the company.

According to the company, the campaign aims to amplify the importance of upskilling as a necessary step towards career progression in the digital economy. The advertisement emphasises on the fact that just good performance is no longer enough for career advancement rather it is a process of continuous upskilling. Lifelong learning is the new normal for all knowledge workers today and one cannot hope to grow in their careers without learning new skills on a regular basis, Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning said. “With ‘Power Ahead’ we intend to encourage professionals to aim high, upskill regularly and keep themselves prepared for the big opportunities. Through this TVC, we are engaging in a dialogue with our customers, in a language and context that they will relate to – while communicating our core mission to make professionals proficient and future-ready,” he added further.

According to Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways Consulting, with the world changing so rapidly, in the coming years upskilling is going to be crucial for India and its workforce. “Our story brings alive an absolute truth – ‘growth only comes from learning’ – in a relatable manner that most of us have encountered at some point. I believe in an inward looking, degree-obsessed category, this film is a breath of fresh air,” he explained.

