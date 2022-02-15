Graymatics appoints Rahul Bhardwaj as country head, India and South Asia

The appointment is part of Graymatics’ strategic expansion across the region

Graymatics has announced the appointment of Rahul Bhardwaj as the country head for India and South Asia. At Graymatics, Rahul will be responsible for building business and strategic collaborations. He joins Graymatics after over 16 years in various organisations including Honeywell, Siemens, United Technologies, and Videonetics.

Graymatics aims to deliver the best and most insightful AI video analytics solutions to organisations across verticals and countries, Abhijit Shanbhag, president and CEO, Graymatics, said. “Bringing the best talent onboard to spearhead our innovations and market coverage is a core part of our strategic expansion plans. Rahul Bhardwaj comes to Graymatics with an extensive experience in video AI technologies, and expertise in delivering business growth in the arena of video surveillance and analytics technologies,” he added.

Graymatics has global operations and prominently serves verticals such as smart cities, transportation, smart buildings, manufacturing facilities, smart banks and the retail sector. It has offices across the US and India. The recent economic slowdown and impact of COVID-19 emphasiases the need for alternate business systems. It has become important for businesses to embrace cloud computing and migrate to cloud video analytics solutions. The pandemic has also shifted the focus on safety and security of human lives. This is where Graymatics has a unique proposition targeting solving end customer delinquent by different solutions catering to various environments.

Prior to joining Graymatics, Rahul Bhardwaj was the national key account manager (India) at Honeywell. In this capacity, he spearheaded profitable growth across safe/smart cities, police projects, highways and strategic projects for the Security division (hardware and software), channel partners, SI relationship, customer management, developing key accounts, strategy building, and positioning.

Bhardwaj has also worked as regional head (West) with Videonetics Technology Pvt Ltd for over five years, taking care of key account management on Pan-India level. He gained extensive experience in City surveillance, crime prevention and smart cities solutions related to VMS, Analytics, FRS, Traffic management, e-challans, automated number plate recognition and other such technologies. For Rahul Bhardwaj, Graymatics has built cutting-edge products that are transforming operational efficiency, safety, security, adherence to rules and procedures, urban management, digital marketing, retail and several other arenas. “ I am looking forward to harnessing the insights gained during my journey, and contributing to a greater India and South Asia market coverage for Graymatics,” he highlighted.

