Grapes Digital bags the digital mandate of Daawat Basmati Rice

The communications agency will ideate and execute campaigns and strategize to break through the digital noise

Integrated communications agency Grapes Digital has won the digital mandate for Daawat Basmati Rice, which is produced by LT Foods Ltd. As part of this mandate, Grapes Digital will handle the digital strategy, media planning and buying for the brand.

According to Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital, with this win, the agency is certain to strengthen its presence in the industry. “Our proactive approach has always ensured meeting with the desired business results for all our brands, and the same will hold true for Daawat,” he added.

The industry we are a part of is a cluttered market space with players from both the organised and unorganised sectors, Ritesh Arora, head-India and far East and new business, LT Foods Ltd said. “With our association with Grapes Digital, we look forward to working on strategies and content creation that will help break through the digital noise. We look forward to ideating and executing exciting campaigns, and are certain that with the given expertise of Grapes in the digital space, we will achieve our goals,” he stated further.

Grapes Digital is a decade old full- fledged digital marketing agency, nurturing digital marketing and advocacy for brands of national and international repute. The agency aims to create relevant, engaging and interactive digital content and experiences that captivate users through their core business including strategy, technology and digital media with a full range of digital solutions. The company’s client portfolio includes names such as Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Nexa, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Videocon, Horlicks, Sansui, Kenstar among others.

