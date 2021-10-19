Grapes Digital bags the digital AOR mandate for ed-tech platform Suraasa

Suraasa offers development programmes to help teachers expedite their professional growth

Digital-first marketing agency Grapes Digital has won the digital AOR and communication (PR) mandate for ed-tech start-up Suraasa. The account was won following a competitive pitch process, and it will service the account from its New Delhi office. For Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital, in the last few years, the demand for ed-tech has increased drastically, and the sector has witnessed tremendous growth and evolution. “Suraasa is a pioneer in teacher-growth-focused learning. It is quite encouraging for us to partner with a brand like Suraasa that aims to revolutionise the teaching landscape in India and beyond. We look forward to partnering with the brand in this journey,” he highlighted.

As part of the win, the agency will be responsible for media buying and planning to achieve all the marketing objectives of the brand. Grapes Digital will also focus on providing creative solutions, digital branding and strategy, content planning for social media marketing along with public relations to enhance the brand’s proposition in the sector.

Suraasa’s vision of helping teachers grow in their career is a unique idea for everyone out there and it takes very thought-through marketing and creative strategies to reach the platform’s niche as well as make them take the desired action, Rishabh Khanna, founder and cognitive scientist, Suraasa, said. “We look forward to establishing this new partnership with the agency and are confident that the team at Grapes will play a key role in helping us achieve our vision,” he added.

Suraasa offers development programmes to help teachers expedite their professional growth and create a high-impact learning environment in classrooms. Suraasa also partners with premium schools to let them hire Suraasa-qualified teachers at zero cost. The team behind Suraasa has been in teacher training for 10 years and has trained over 100,000 teachers from 1,500 schools across 21 states in India before launching Suraasa.

