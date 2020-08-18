Grapes Digital bags digital marketing mandate for Cholayil

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi and Mumbai office.

Personal goods manufacturing company Cholayil has awarded its digital marketing mandate to Grapes Digital, a digital first agency. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi and Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, the agency will be strategizing and providing digital marketing services for popular Cholayil brands such as Medimix, Cuticura, and Krishna Thulasi which includes the brands’ existing product portfolio and upcoming launches. Grapes Digital will be managing digital marketing and social media strategy along with influencer management for the entire product portfolio under Cholayil.

According to Pradeep Cholayil, chairman and managing director, Cholayil Pvt. Ltd., there is a paradigm shift in the digital landscape due to the current Covid situation with more and more people not only consuming digital media but also shopping online. “In these changing times, it’s of prime importance that we up our digital presence and marketing initiatives to remain relevant for digital audiences. Grapes Digital’s strong track record and capabilities have assured us that they will help all our brands reach the level we need and achieve our objectives,” he added.

The entire brand portfolio particularly Medimix are on a high growth trajectory, Ashish Ohlyan, head of marketing, Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. said. “We needed a partner who can support us in our digital journey to exponentially reach out to our audience and build a strong digital presence for all the brands. We are looking forward to a great partnership with Grapes Digital to take Medimix and other brands to newer heights,” he stated.

As for Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital, the agency looks forward to creating interesting campaigns for the personal goods manufacturing company to further enhance their digital media presence.

