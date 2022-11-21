Grapes collaborates with Hindware to launch new leg of ‘Build a toilet, build her future,’ campaign

Grapes has partnered with Hindware to roll out its new leg of the ‘Build a toilet, build her future,’ campaign. Through the campaign, the brand aims to drive awareness around the serious issue of how a missing toilet facility could cost the girl child her right to education. As per the company, the digital camapaign will elevate the digital presence of the brands and engage with the millennials who are highly active on social media, it claimed.

Today millennials and Gen-Z want to support a noble cause, but it becomes extremely difficult for them to identify the same in this over cluttered market, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes, said. ” With 10,000 ads being exposed to them on digital platforms every day, we had to ensure that our creatives should firstly be eye-catching to attract this low attention span and secondly hit hard for them to understand the importance of the same,” she added.

For the campaign, the agency came up with a thought-provoking idea, and launched GIRL TOILET POSTERS on social media, each creative highlights a message on girls’ education. It aims to showcase the gravity of the situation with the huge number of girls who are unable to pursue their dreams owing to the lack of toilets. The creatives vastly talked about how due to the dearth of sanitation, and the inadequate facility of girls’ toilets in rural areas deprives the basic right to girls which is the right to education.

