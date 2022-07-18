Grapes bags the integrated creative mandate for Zee Media

Zee Media Limited has appointed Grapes as its integrated creative partner. The account was won after following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by its Delhi office. According to the mandate, the agency will focus on developing integrated communication strategy, and creatives across offline and digital media. It will bolster the presence on social media platforms. The mandate includes Zee News, and the other channels under the Zee Network realm such as ZEE Business, ZEE 24 Ghanta, ZEE 24 Taas, and Zee Digital which includes brands like Bgr.in, bollywoodlife.com and India.com.

“The agency has a strong foothold in the market. We look forward to reaching our consumers effectively. The decision to choose Grapes to handle our integrated creative duties was decided based on the intensive pitch where the agency outshined given to their compelling, creative and engaging plan of action. It was completely in sync and united with our strategically devised creative approach,” Anindya Khare, marketing head, ZEE Media, said.

“We look forward to building a strong communication base for the network across platforms. We are quite enthralled with the association and will relentlessly help them in building a strong bond with their audience. Considering that Zee Media is one of the largest news networks in India, we strive to amplify its presence and reach amongst the audience with our holistic communication approach that relates to the ethos of the company,” Shradha Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, of Grapes, stated.

