Grapes bags digital media mandate for Faces Canada

Integrated marketing agency Grapes has bagged the digital media mandate for premium cosmetic brand Faces Canada. As per the collaboration, the overall mandate entails social media management and community building, digital campaign strategy and product launches. The mandate has been won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

With the association, the brand aims to level up its game when it comes to social media presence, and expand the target audience beyond metro cities, an official statement read. “We are really looking forward to working with Faces Canada. As a premium cosmetic brand, it is part of a niche industry and this brings to forefront our proficiency in leaving behind a strong recall value amongst the audience for the brand with the help of our ingenious campaigns,” Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes, said.

“We’re a brand that cares and we never compromise on quality, which can be seen in all our products; they’re good-for-skin and high-performance. Just like our clutter-breaking products, we needed unique digital messaging to amplify visibility amongst the target audience. With content becoming massy and cluttered, it’s become imperative more than ever to stand apart from the noise. Grapes coming in with their expertise to efficiently lead the digital presence made it easy for us to choose them without any second thoughts. We look forward to reaching creative milestones together in the coming time,” Devkey Advani, creative director, Faces Canada, stated.

Also Read: Ajio gives Global Creator Network its social and content mandate

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook