Grapes bags digital agency of record mandate of Maharishi Ayurveda for Germany

Maharishi Ayurveda has awarded its digital agency of record (AOR) mandate to Grapes, an integrated marketing agency. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch for the German market. The team from New Delhi will service the account.

Considering that we live in a digital age, it becomes even more essential to establish the right communication and present a comprehensive brand image, Rajat Wahi, head of global marketing and digital business, Maharishi Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, said. “We chose Grapes to achieve this purpose as it has a niche in curating end-to-end marketing strategies which will give the desired media mileage to our brand. The collaboration will help us in widening our target audience base, in our existing and new markets we plan to foray into, and at the same time instill a strong recall value amongst the consumers for our brand,” he added on the association.

As part of the mandate, Grapes will be responsible for handling the marcom activities for Maharishi Ayurveda. The agency will be looking after services such as content planning, digital marketing strategy, social media management and media planning and buying. Maharishi Ayurveda is Europe’s brand for authentic Ayurveda products since 1987.

“We are really looking forward to our association with Maharishi Ayurveda. I believe working with them will bring a new set of experiences for us. We are determined to make Maharishi Ayurveda a go-to brand amongst the cohort who aspires to live a healthy and natural life. We are in perfect alignment with the aspiration of the brand which will help us in coming up with strategies and narration that will echo the excellence of the brand in their particular category. In this, our marketing expertise will play an instrumental role in creating awareness about the brand,” Shradha Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Grapes, stated.

