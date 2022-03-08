Grapes appoints Shradha Agarwal as its CEO

Agarwal will oversee the overall operations across its three offices in India

Integrated marketing agency Grapes has announced the appointment of Shradha Agarwal as its chief executive officer (CEO). She takes over from Himanshu Arya, who will move to a more strategic role within the company. Agarwal, in her new role for the company, will be instrumental in leading and expanding the business for the company while overseeing the overall operations, across its three offices in India located in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Agarwal has over a decade of experience, and an understanding of providing strategic direction and end-to-end solutions to clients. She will be based out of the agency’s headquarter in Delhi. As per Himanshu Arya, founder and outgoing CEO, Grapes, Agarwal has been the key to the agency’s success since 2015 when they launched Grapes, formerly known as Grapes Digital. “While leading the strategic planning function at Grapes, she has also been instrumental in laying down goals and the approach to both business and culture. Today our Grapes family of more than 200 members comprises agile, eager and passionate performers. With Agarwal taking the lead, her dedication and commitment will take us closer to the target of becoming a more than 500 member team that will deliver path breaking creative solutions to drive huge impact for our clients,” he added further.

“I look forward to embarking on my journey as the CEO and taking the agency forward to new success. Together with my team of young achievers, I hope to deliver more path breaking solutions and deliver immense value to our clients,” Agarwal stated.

With more than a decade of experience in the digital media landscape, the agency aims to expand its horizon into new and emerging business areas by creating new possibilities to serve the needs of clients.

