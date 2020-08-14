Gradeup ropes in Kartik Aaryan for the launch of new subscription plan ‘Gradeup Super’

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s vision to become the most effective exam preparation platform for students in India

Edtech platform Gradeup has roped in bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan for the launch of its new subscription plan ‘Gradeup Super.’ According to the company, the actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s vision to become the most effective exam preparation platform for students in India.

Gradeup Super is a subscription-based exam preparation model which provides access to structured live courses, and mock tests. It comes with full syllabus coverage, expert faculty, complete doubt resolution, and performance report cards for students to clear the exam.

As someone who grew up in Gwalior and came to Mumbai to make his mark, Kartik is relatable to our students, Shobhit Bhatnagar, CEO and co-Founder, Gradeup said. “His journey resonates with a lot of people stepping outside their hometown to pursue their dreams. He is a self-made individual, whose youth-centric movies strike a chord with our target group. Kartik’s humble, friendly demeanor is in sync with our brand’s ethos of being smart and approachable,” he added further.

“I can totally relate to the difficulties students face while preparing for different fields simultaneously. Apart from being strenuous, enrolling for multiple coaching classes ends up taking a toll on your savings. I believe Gradeup is doing an efficient job in simplifying exams preparation for all,” the actor said in a statement.

Gradeup is an exam preparation platform helping more than 23 million exam aspirants prepare for competitive exams such as GATE, UPSC, IBPS, SSC, Defence amongst others. It has built engaging communities of students preparing for competitive exams, enabling students to interact with fellow peers and mentors, ask questions, share updates and much more.

