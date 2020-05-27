Gozoop wins digital customer service mandate for OPPO

The agency will monitor chatter around the brand online, handle queries and complaints, providing timely resolution

Digital-first integrated marketing company Gozoop has bagged the digital customer service mandate for consumer electronics firm OPPO, following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be creating a dedicated omni-channel consumer experience team (CET), which will be handling digital customer support for the brand. The key responsibilities will include monitoring chatter around the brand online, handling queries and complaints, providing timely resolution, amplifying positive stories and deriving actionable business insights for the brand.

In today’s ever evolving world, customers look to the digital platform to engage with their favourite brands, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO and co-founder, Gozoop said. “With our always-on and alert team, we look forward to helping OPPO leverage digital to its maximum potential,” he added.

According to Premkumar Iyer, national operations head, Gozoop, both OPPO and Gozoop believe that the consumer should be at the centre of everything they do. “This same philosophy is what will make us set new benchmarks for online customer service and generate great consumer success stories,” he added.

Integrated communications firm Gozoop offers services such as business and brand consulting, branding, social media, influencer marketing, UI/UX, brand websites, e-commerce solutions, media planning, SEO, ORM, data and insights among others. The firm’s client portfolio includes brands such as Oppo, Beardo, ZEE TV, Viacom18, Gold’s Gym, Dell, Oyo, Asian Paints, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail among others.

