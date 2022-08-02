GOZOOP Group wins social media duties of Spexmojo

Integrated marketing agency GOZOOP Group has bagged the social media mandate of Spexmojo Technologies. The mandate will be handled by the Mumbai office of GOZOOP Group and will focus on creating relevant and conversational content for the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms. The agency will also be responsible for content planning and execution, ensuring the connection with the target community, cultivating relationships and building brand recognition through social channels. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. “Spexmojo’s ambitions and challenges are the kind we prefer having here at GOZOOP. We look forward to adding our unique mix of mojo and magic to the brand,” Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group, said.

Spexmojo will connect consumers with opticians, offering them the widest range and the best quality products in the market. The brand also aims to bring into India a range of high-quality international brands in the eyewear category. The omni-channel platform aims to bridge the gap between people looking for their preferred eyeglasses and their neighbourhood expert opticians uniquely by applying a hyperlocal model of ‘Discover online and Buy offline’. Over the last year, Spexmojo has become a trusted eyewear partner for millions of Indian consumers, Shobit Gupta, promoter director, Spexmojo Technologies, stated. “We believe that partnering with GOZOOP will help us boost our strategy and polish the brand’s presence across our target audience. With GOZOOP’s years of experience in the digital marketing space and their future-oriented approach, I am sure we will reach greater heights,” he added.

Founded in 2008, GOZOOP is an independent marketing group that offers a wide range of creative and strategic solutions to help brands and businesses win in the connected world. GOZOOP Group has partnered with varied brands such as Dell, Taj Hotels, Saint-Gobain, Tata Steel, GNC amongst others. Over the years, GOZOOP has acquired several leading agencies – Red Digital, iThink, 56 Blue Lights and Sm(all) among others.

