GOZOOP Group wins digital mandate for Tim Hortons

The agency is responsible for developing creative communication and design aesthetics for the brand across digital platforms

The chemistry that Tim Hortons and GOZOOP share has helped ensure a successful launch and post-launch of the brand, Samrat Bedi,CEO (India), GOZOOP Group, said.

Independent marketing group GOZOOP Group has won the digital mandate for the coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons. As part of the mandate, the agency is responsible for developing creative communication and design aesthetics for the brand across digital platforms. With a customer-first approach, the group will also monitor and manage the online presence and reputation of Tim Hortons, it added.

“Carrying on our Canadian legacy, we want people all over the world to encounter the classic Tim Hortons
experience and taste,” Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tim Hortons India, said. “Partnering with them will help us build an online presence and connect with our customers in a more meaningful way,” he added.

GOZOOP Group will build the brand’s presence in India by leveraging the international stature of the brand as well as creating a unique and distinct brand positioning in the mind of Indian consumers, it stated.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:44:18 am