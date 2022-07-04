GOZOOP Group bags the integrated marketing mandate for Fit AF

GOZOOP Group, an independent marketing group, has bagged an integrated marketing mandate for Fit AF, a homegrown whey protein brand. As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will be enhancing the brand’s positioning among the target audience with strategic communication. They will be responsible for optimising the brand search engine results and digital media capabilities as well as maintaining a consistent voice across media platforms through PR strategies. GOZOOP Group will also ideate and manage influencer led communications to reach out to a larger set of audiences.

“We believe that it is an impeccable communication strategy that helps a brand set itself apart in a populated market. It helps in the establishment of a truly distinct image that consumers can relate to. With GOZOOP Group’s experience along with their passionate and creative workforce, we are positive that it will be a victorious partnership,” Aman Lalwani, chief executive officer and director, Fitride Labs Pvt. Ltd., said.

Founded in 2021, Fit AF is a homegrown whey protein brand with origins in Hyderabad. Fit AF operates under the parent company Fitride Labs Pvt. Ltd.

“GOZOOP Group has a proven track record of working with customer-centric startups and providing a personalised approach on the business. We look forward to this partnership and truly believe in the idea of encouraging generations towards #FitIndia,” Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group, stated.

Founded in 2008, GOZOOP, an independent marketing group offers a range of creative and strategic solutions to help brands and businesses win in the connected world. GOZOOP Group has partnered with brands such as Dell, Taj Hotels, Bisleri, Saint-Gobain, Tata Steel, among others. Over the years, GOZOOP has acquired several agencies – Red Digital, iThink, 56 Blue Lights and Sm(all) among others.

