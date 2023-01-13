GOZOOP Group bags marketing mandate for DP World International League T20

Marketing company GOZOOP Group has won the integrated marketing mandate for the DP World International League T20. The tournament will take place in the UAE, starting on January 12, 2023. As part of the mandate, the group will formulate an effective integrated marketing and communication strategy to develop significant relationships and create engagement with the target audience, it claimed.

“For the DP World International League T20 team, we look to closely work with them and make this league a global success,” Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, global CEO and co-founder, GOZOOP Group, said.

According to the company, the group is responsible for branding and designing communication collaterals, mainline and digital strategy and communication, social media management, mainline communication, performance marketing, influencer marketing and on-ground content production, as part of the mandate. It manages brands such as Mashreq, Damac and Olympic Council of Asia in the Middle East. It has previously worked with brands such as Majid Al Futtaim, Swarovski, Apparel Group, Ajmal Perfumes, Damas, Landmark Group, Emaar, Noor Oil, IFFCO Group. In India, GOZOOP Group currently works with brands, namely, Dell, Taj Hotels, TATA Steel, Tim Hortons, Saint Gobain, British Council, Ola Cabs, BookMyShow, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, among others.

