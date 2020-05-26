Gozoop bags creative, digital and media mandate for SterloMax

Gozoop has won the account following a multi-agency pitch

Sanitiser and disinfectant brand SterloMax has awarded its integrated marketing mandate to Gozoop, following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be responsible for building and reinforcing the brand’s digital presence and creating new, creative communication strategies to strengthen brand awareness.

Amongst other key communications, Gozoop will have responsibilities in the areas of search engine optimization, online reputation management and influencer outreach. In the new world that will arise post the pandemic, health and safety are going to be the key pillars of society, Angad Ahluwalia, senior manager, corporate communication, SterloMax, said. “As custodians helping provide safety to consumers, it was imperative we disseminate our message in an effective manner. We look forward to having Gozoop on board to help us fulfill this,” he added.

According to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO and co-founder, Gozoop, the Chinese word for crisis is weiji which means danger as well as opportunity. “History has shown that black swan events have given rise to innovative, disruptive brands which have changed the status quo and gone on to become market leaders. We hope that ten years from today, people will look at SterloMax as a part of their everyday life.”

Integrated communications firm Gozoop offers services such as business and brand consulting, branding, social media, influencer marketing, UI/UX, brand websites, e-commerce solutions, media planning, SEO, ORM, data and insights among others. The firm’s client portfolio includes brands such as Oppo, Beardo, ZEE Tv, Viacom18, Gold’s Gym, Dell, Oyo, Asian Paints, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail among others.

