Gozoop bags creative and social media mandate for TradeSmart Online

Gozoop has won the creative and social media mandate for TradeSmart, a new age technology led discount brokerage stock trading firm in India. A member of NSE, TradeSmart provides online trading in – cash, futures and options, currency derivatives, commodities, mutual funds and ETFs for investors and online traders.

As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be responsible to build communities and recognition through the brand’s social media with impactful creative assets. “TradeSmart is a venture of the larger organisations, VNS Finance and Capital Services Ltd. and harps on the use of the latest technology and automation with high grade security that suits modern trading needs. TradeSmart was formed with a single agenda in mind, to improve the experience of the users indulged in the trading business,” the agency said in a statement.

“We believe that technology can rule the world today and building a community would be seamless with a digital-first approach. Gozoop will be a great partner for this slant to add on to our digital communications strategy. We look forward to move towards greater opportunities in the coming year with Gozoop’s expertise,” Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart, said.

“Gozoop has a proven track-record in building new-age businesses. With an integrated creative plus digital mandate we are in a unique position to help TradeSmart win in this new world. We look forward to #BreakingTheBox with them,” Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO and co-founder of Gozoop, added.

Founded in October 2008, Gozoop is an independent marketing company offering a wide range of strategic solutions for brands and businesses. Gozoop specialises in crafting integrated solutions designed to helps brands and businesses win in the new world. The company has partnered with brands such as Dell, Asian Paints, Taj Hotels, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Star Bharat, Pizza Express, Club Mahindra, Viacom18, Mad Over Donuts, ITC and many more to create campaigns.

