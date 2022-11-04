Gowardhan Ghee partners with KBC Season 14

Gowardhan Ghee, the flagship brand of Parag Milk Foods Limited (PMFL), is collaborating with Sony Entertainment Television’s knowledge based game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14, to launch its new communication initiative #GarvSeGowardhan.



Associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati is a logical extension of the brand and product category

as traditionally ghee has been considered as a brain tonic for memory enhancement, Akshali Shah, senior vice president, strategy, sales and marketing, PMFL, claimed. ”KBC host Amitabh Bachchan’s charming personality and humbleness brings an unwavering fanfare to this game show. The mention of “aapko milta hai Gowardhan Ghee ki taraf se Gauravshali uphar” by Amitabh Bachchan has enormous appeal and would aid in extending our pride #GarvSeGowardhan to the next level.”

As per the company, #GarvSeGowardhan is an attempt to convey the mutual feeling of pride felt by millions of customers, farmers, and Parag Milk family.

In this association with Kaun Banega Crorepati, whenever a hot seat contestant reaches the second “Padaav” of the game, which is winning minimum Rs 3,20,000, they will also win a prize of yearly supplies of Gowardhan Ghee.

Along with KBC, the campaign kicks off across multiple consumer touch-points such as television, out of home, digital and experiential activations.

Also Read: CashKaro raises Rs 130 crore in a funding round led by Affle Global

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook