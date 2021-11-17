Government would like to act as a facilitator: I&B Secretary

Across the board, a lot of people who couldn’t find an opportunity earlier, are finding them now in this new scenario

During the lockdown, people found more time for themselves and thereby consumed more content than they would’ve normally. Hence, in the past 18 months, the quality of content has greatly improved, Apurva Chandra, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Wednesday. Speaking at the CII’s Big Picture Summit, Chandra added that with more content now being created, there are more job opportunities. “Across the board, a lot of people who couldn’t find an opportunity earlier, are finding them now in this new scenario,” he added.

Chandra, who assumed the position of secretary in August 2021, also pointed that in his recent talks with the industry, many believe that the government is highly regulatory. “We would like to have a light-touch regulation and act more as a facilitator,” he clarified adding that despite this outlook, the industry has seen huge growth as it is set to reach $100 billion soon.

Lastly, Chandra urged the media industry for its support to take India’s content abroad. “Today our media is more focussed within the country but we need work on how to take our content abroad,” he stated.

Read Also: Blink Digital ropes in Dia Kirpalani and Suraj Karvi as VP

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook