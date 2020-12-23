Government merges five film media units with National Film Development Corporation

The umbrella organisation, NFDC, consequent upon the merger of Film Media Units will be uniquely placed with regard to promotion, production and preservation of filmic content - all under one management.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved to merge four of its film media units, namely Films Division, Directorate of Film. Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children’s Film Society, India with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Ltd. With this move, the government has expanded the Memorandum of Articles of Association of NFDC to now carry out all the activities hitherto performed by them. “The merger of Film Media Units under one corporation will lead to convergence of activities and resources and better coordination, thereby ensuring synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of each media unit,” the government said in a statement.

With more than 3000 films produced in a year, India is the largest film producer in the world with an industry led by the private sector. The Union Cabinet also approved the appointment of a transaction advisor and legal advisor to advise on the transfer of assets and employees and to oversee all aspects of operationalisation of the merger.

The umbrella organisation, NFDC, consequent upon the merger of Film Media Units will be uniquely placed with regard to promotion, production and preservation of filmic content – all under one management. The vision of the new entity will be to ensure balanced and focused development of Indian cinema in all its genres-feature films, including films / content for the OTT platforms, children’s content, animation, short films and documentaries.

Films Division, a subordinate office of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), was established in 1948, primarily to produce documentaries and news magazines for publicity of Government programmes and cinematic record of Indian history. Children’s Film Society, on the other hand, is an autonomous organisation. Founded in 1955 under the Societies Act, the society works with a specific objective of providing children and young people value-based entertainment through the medium of films. Meanwhile, National Film Archives of India was established as a media unit in 1964 with the primary objective of acquiring and preserving Indian cinematic heritage. Directorate of Film Festivals was set up in 1973 to promote Indian films and cultural exchange.

While undertaking this exercise of convergence, the interests of the employees of all the concerned Media Units will be fully taken care of and no employee will be retrenched.

The merger of Film Media Units under a single corporation will lead to synergy amongst the various activities with better and efficient utilisation of misting infrastructure and manpower. This will lead to reduction in duplication of activities and direct savings to the exchequer.