Gourav ropes in Mary Kom as their brand ambassador

Mary Kom marks the organisation’s transition from a traditional company into a new-age organisation with a distinguished vision and true Indian values

Fast-moving consumer electrical goods brand Gourav has roped in Mary Kom as its brand ambassador. The brand established in 1991, is also gearing for a makeover by launching its new logo to consolidate its vision. The way forward for the brand is going to be a testament to the power of local, made-in-India products. Gourav’s new logo symbolises its long journey packed with many lessons, passing the baton from one generation to the other, its evolution into a new-age organisation, rooted in Indian values, committed to the environment and its nation, the company said in a statement.

As per Gaurav Khanna, CEO, Gourav Luminaries Pvt Ltd, Mary Kom marks the organisation’s transition from a traditional company into a new-age organisation with a distinguished vision and true Indian values. Its new logo represents its evolution into an environment-friendly and socially conscious organisation. “While we, at Gourav Luminaries, constantly thrive to bring happiness with our products to as many houses as possible, we are conscious of what message we send out to the world, and how we impact the planet Earth,” he added.

Khanna further stated that Kom has shattered many stereotypes, and broken many records. “She is a legend, an inspiration, pride of India. She not only represents the dreams and determinations of hard-working Indian middle-class families, but also represents the spirit and power of an Indian woman. There could have been no one better to represent Gourav and its vision,” he stated.

“The brand’s philosophy and vision sync well with my ideas and beliefs. The brand is quality-oriented and economical, caters to honest and hardworking Indian families, and is committed to women empowerment. I am happy to be associated with them,” Kom said about her association with Gourav as its brand ambassador.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook